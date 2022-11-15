Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum | $600 | 34% Off | Samsung

If you really love someone who has immaculate taste in home decor and a spotless house, then maybe you should get them the Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum for Christmas. Right now it’s $300 off, which brings it down to $600, and that’s nothing to dismiss. This bad boy is “designed to be seen,” so your giftee will be delighted to have this in the corner of their home. The matte surface gives it an elevated look, you know? It’s super lightweight, but has a HexaJet Motor—so that suction is incredible. With just the press of a button, the vacuum empties into its clean station— so all parties involved stay away from dirt and dust. And with five intense layers of filtration, the Bespoke Jet filters over 99% of microdust particles. J ust an incredible—and very pretty—vacuum for 34% off.