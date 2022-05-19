Death Note: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] | $15 | Amazon | Walmart



Did you know gods of death love anime? Death Note is the story of what happens when you give absolute control over life and death to the son of a cop. This brilliant anime follows the cat and mou se game between a serial killer with the power of a death god behind him and a genius child detective. It’s one of the strongest dubs I’ve ever watched and makes for an excellent introduction if you’re getting into anime late in the game. The complete series on Blu-ray is down to just $15.