Take 65% Off This Portable Projector and Watch Movies Anywhere

Or screen your favorite music video for unwitting guests. Who's to say.

Erin O'Brien
Connect your iPhone and use this portable projector to watch silly little movies.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

This pocket-size projector for iPhones is a stunner—and a great way to make your friends watch movies with you. It includes a tripod and travel case, so you can take it with you anywhere! Because there’s never a better time to make your friends watch Fire Walk With Me and then sit around logging it on Letterboxd.

Watch
Mini Projector for iPhone | $63 | 65% Off + Coupon | Amazon

This portable projector plays your movies in crisp, high-contrast, 1080p detail—no matter where you are. Outdoors? Sure. Indoors? You better believe it, babe. It’s also a rising star on Amazon’s bestselling projectors list. Movies: now more than ever. 

