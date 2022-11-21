60% Off Babbel | Babbel

With over 10 million subscriptions, Babbel boasts some of the best ways to learn a new language for real-world use. And for Black Friday, you can take 60% off a subscription, and kickstart your New Year’s resolution. In under three weeks of daily practice, you’ll be able to confidently converse in the language of your choice.

Babbel’s lessons are created by real teachers and have real-world use. So if your aim is to travel, you’ll have the basics down in no time. Access lessons in whatever learning style works best for you: lessons, podcasts, games, videos, articles, and live online classes with the best teachers, for all levels of learning. If you’re learning solo, Babbel’s speech recognition technology listens to adjust your pronunciation—so you’ll perfect pronunciation from the start.

If you’re looking to broaden your horizons, and book that far-away vacation in the new year, Babbel will teach you how to connect with all the new people you’ll meet. Babbel peppers in context and cultural knowledge, as well as “Countries & Traditions” courses. This allows for immersion and understanding—as well as confidence and language skills.

So flexible, so fun, and tailored to you—you’ll be speaking the language confidently! Take 60% off for Black Friday and kickstart that journey. Happy learning!

Advertisement