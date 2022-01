Levi’s Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket in Pineneedle | $48 | Amazon



I probably don’t need to encourage you on this one, right? After all, it’s a Levi’s Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket for 51 % off at Amazon , and not only that, but it’s in an uncommon (but great) shade of green and also on sale in a size large. It’s $48. It sells itself. I look forward to going on two dates with you, admiring your style, and never hearing from you again.