Laundress No. 10, Laundry Detergent Liquid | $19 | 5% Off | Amazon



I know, I know, it’s a 16 ounce detergent by a brand that promises “whispers of florals” and “hotel lobby” among its scent profile—it sounds silly! But the Laundress knows its stuff. 16 ounces? This detergent is highly concentrated, and a little capful goes a long way—this bottle contains 32 washes, to be precise . It is gentle, and preserves the color and texture of your clothing while still fighting stains. Eco-friendly, biodegradable, and cruelty free, the Laundress’ detergent is biodegradable—so you’re washing well and doing good. If the scent isn’t your deal, the Laundress’ Unscented Detergent is also on sale—it’s 20% off right now. Wash well and preserve those clothes!