Fire 7 Kids tablet, 7" display | $60 | 45% Off | Amazon

If your kid keeps stealing and dropping your grown-up tablet, it’s time to buy them their own. This 7" Fire 7 Kids tablet is 45% off and sure to do the trick—with grippy edges (they won’t drop it), and plenty of kid-friendly, ad-free content to explore. With this purchase, you’ll have a year’s access to Amazon Kids+, which has loads of kid-friendly books, games, videos, and TV shows from Disney, Nickelodeon, and PBS Kids. Amazon also provides a two-year “worry-free guarantee” so even if they do drop the Fire 7 Kids tablet in a puddle or like, some yogurt, Amazon will replace it. It’s peace of mind across the board for you parents—and right now, it’s only $60.