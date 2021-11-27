Fitbit Versa 2 | $119 | Amazon

Usually $160, this Fitbit Versa 2 deal is too good to pass up. While it isn’t the newest model, it’s a great price for a device that’s well-loved by the fitness community. This thing tracks your sleep, but you won’t have to deal with a bunch of metrics that don’t make sense. Instead, the Fitbit gives you a sleep score so you can understand how well you’re resting and make improvements as needed. It also reads heart rate, tracks calories during exercise, counts your steps and floors climbed, and times your workouts. You can also do normal watch stuff with it, like check the time (and the weather, your active timers, your phone notifications, and so much more). Get it for $119 today.