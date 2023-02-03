It's all consuming.
Smart Home

Take $400 off This Roomba With Best Buy’s Deal of the Day

Vroom into six more weeks of winter with a new robot vacuum.

By
Erin O'Brien
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Among Best Buy’s Deal of the Day offers today is this heavily discounted Roomba robot vacuum. Just about 45% off, this vacuum does exactly what you ask—when you ask Alexa or Google Assistant to let the robot roam free. It’s a self-emptying Roomba, so your delicate hands will not ever once get dirty. And with power-lifting suction, your luscious carpet and steely marble floors will never see dirt in their life. It will even suck up the hair from your poofy Ragdoll cat, Benji. A little life of luxury, in one small deal.

