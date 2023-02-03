It's all consuming.
Take 40% Off This Architectural Anker Charging Station

The somethingth wonder of the world: a charging pyramid.

Erin O'Brien
Photo: Amazon

Just because you’re working from home doesn’t mean you can be a total wreck about your workspace. It’s 2023: you should be a little more organized about that WFH setup by now. This Anker 651 USB-C dock is part desk organizer, part charger, and a slick eight-in-one setup for your desk. It features USB-C and USB-A ports, plus an SD slot and other capabilities. For instance: you can use dual monitors with this Anker! Or wirelessly charge your phone! This small, pyramid-like structure brings your desk together to one, focused point: so you can keep your mind on the Zoom meeting and out of the wires. 

