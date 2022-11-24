Govee Glide 3D Stereo Hexa Pro Light Panels | $150 | 40% Off | Amazon
You’ve tried LED strips, you’re all set on color changing bulbs—what’s next? The Govee Hexa Pro might be in the cards. A 10 pack is an enticing 40% off right now for Black Friday. Create 3D light effects and sync to music in the Govee app for an illuminating display. Their unique 3D pseudo-cube shape lets you display them in all types of funky shapes, and change each panel’s color. With a quick read of the included user manual, you’ll be setting these hex panels up and grooving in no time. There’s no doubt you’ll dig ‘em.
