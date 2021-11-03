Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse Ovens | $180 | Amazon



For even amateur home chefs, Le Creuset is something of a Holy Grail: Versatile, beautiful, and ideal for cooking and serving, they stand out in any kitchen. Best of all? They last forever. So pick up a Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven for $180 on Amazon before someone realizes that this incredible price can only lead to mayhem. The 40% off deal is currently available on the colors Caribbean and Cerise, both two gorgeous finishes that are worth building the rest of your kitchen set around accordingly. This heavy-duty pan has myriad uses, including one-pot meals, which is a great way to flex on your lazy seasonal self.