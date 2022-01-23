Bosch 12V Brushless Drill/Driver Combo Kit | $129 | Amazon



Tools are a must-have around the house or on the job site. You want to make sure the drill and driver you are using are quality and durable machines. The Bosch 12v brushless drill/driver combo kit provides torque in a 3/8 inch drill that is only 1.6 lbs. It’s lightweight but has a heavy punch. An impact driver that is compact with a 5.4-inch head length to help you reach into those tight spaces. Drill through wood and metal or fasten and drive nuts with ease. No more straining yourself and pushing down on a screw to get them into the wall. The powerful impact driver hammer and anvil system provide up to 975-inch lbs of torque. The drill and driver give you 300-inch lbs of torque with a max speed of 1,750 rpm. The soft grip and LED lights make working with these tools comfortable. This set includes 2 batteries and one charger. Go from 0% to 100% battery in a half hour. Save $40 on some new toys or a great gift today.