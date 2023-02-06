Take 36% Off a Mirror for Any Room in Your Home

TokeShimi 40 x 30" Wall Mirror | $144 | 36% Off | Amazon

Big mirrors! The accent piece that opens up your space and makes it seem like you have design taste! This 40 x 30" mirror could go ... anywhere in your home, really. It’s rust-proof design makes it great for bathrooms, but the deep frame makes it an interesting accent piece to your living room. Plus, the frame has a few finishes to choose from, so whatever metallic accents you’re into, TokeShimi has for your to choose. Personally, I think the rounded edges soften the shape of an otherwise harsh-edged household object. It almost has a retro feel to it. This is Amazon’s Choice in wall-mounted mirrors—and among the top in its category. So you know: good mirror!