Home Goods

Take 36% Off a Mirror for Any Room in Your Home

Bathroom? Check. Bedroom? Check. Fainting parlor? Check.

By
Erin O'Brien
Photo: Amazon

TokeShimi 40 x 30" Wall Mirror | $144 | 36% Off | Amazon

Big mirrors! The accent piece that opens up your space and makes it seem like you have design taste! This 40 x 30" mirror could go ... anywhere in your home, really. It’s rust-proof design makes it great for bathrooms, but the deep frame makes it an interesting accent piece to your living room. Plus, the frame has a few finishes to choose from, so whatever metallic accents you’re into, TokeShimi has for your to choose. Personally, I think the rounded edges soften the shape of an otherwise harsh-edged household object. It almost has a retro feel to it. This is Amazon’s Choice in wall-mounted mirrors—and among the top in its category. So you know: good mirror! 

HomeHome Goods