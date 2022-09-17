Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum W/ Object Recognition | $959 | Samsung



Samsung is at it again with an amazing flash sale of its top-of-the-line robot vacuum. The Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum is at the top of its class. Intelligently clean your floors with the Jet AI Object Recognition & 3D Sensor that you control directly from your smartphone. No need to pick anything up off the floor before this bot starts cleaning. The powerful sensors and object recognition technology identify which objects to avoid. Say goodbye to allergies from your floors. While this robot is doing its thing, it releases clean air through an advanced 5-layer filtration system. When cleaning is complete, the Clean Station empties the dustbin using Air Pulse technology and a multi-layered filtration system to trap 99.999% of fine dust all on its own. The best part is when you remotely tap into the front-facing camera to see what your cleaning buddy is up to. Save 26% now and hurry up, because this deal ends tonight.