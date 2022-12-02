We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Cuisinart Hard-Anodized 11-Pc. Cookware Set | $250 | 30% Off | Macy’s | Promo Code: FRIEND

You’re the one cooking Christmas dinner, and you need a new cookware set to bolster the arsenal you already have. Sure! This Cuisinart set is 30% off at Macy’s with the promo code FRIEND. If “h ard-anodized” is not a term you hear in your day-to-day life, here’s your Cliffs Notes definition: it means that the cookware has been treated to halt the natural oxidization of the metal. This means you don’t have to worry about the metal reacting to acidic foods, and it’s super-super durable. Cuisinart’s touch is that they’re double-treated—nonstick and hard-anodized—and also dishwasher safe.