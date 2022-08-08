Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Neck Pillow Firm Support | $70 | 30% Off | Amazon

It’s hard not to think of Tempur-Pedic as the original pillow innovator. The adaptable memory foam pillow originally designed for NASA is now a supportive, luxe pillow many of us have in our homes! You can welcome this firm, medium-profile Tempur-Pedic pillow into your home for $70, and sleep as well as an astronaut. This ergonomic, contoured pillow is good for side or back sleepers, since its 4" rise provides the most support. Its shape and foam relieve pressure so you wake up refreshed in the morning. And as you tend to your morning routines , the pillow bounces back into its original shape. Take 30% off and drift off to space-age dreams.