Up to 30% Off | Wander + Ivy

A little wine with dinner is such a luxury! But opening a full bottle on a weeknight when you’re hanging out alone means you’re probably going to waste that whole bottle of really nice wine.

Wander and Ivy’s solution? Source wine from award-winning, family-owned vineyards and bottle it in single-glass servings. Their wines are highly rated by expert sommeliers, and made of organic grapes—no sugar added, just good organic wine. They’re perfect for pairing with your meal on relaxing weeknights—the same as you would at a restaurant. Except you cooked that awesome three-course meal and the third course is a cheese plate paired with a nice glass of wine.

Female owned and operated, Wander and Ivy is founded on the idea that you should be able to enjoy a single glass of wine—responsibly, indulgently—without opening an entire bottle. Wine starts to turn after a few days and there’s a huge difference between the cheaper bottle you’ll be okay wasting the rest of and the fine wine you’d order a glass of at a restaurant. With single-serve bottles, you don’t waste good wine, or over-consume: it’s the perfect, measured glass.

Elevate your single-glass experience and check out Wander and Ivy’s current selections for up to 30% off. They’ll make your weeknights feel affordably bougie.

Advertisement