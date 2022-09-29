National Coffee Day | Trade Coffee



Happy National Coffee Day! If you haven’t yet found your caffeinated soulmate, a ll new Trade subscribers can get $25 worth of coffee for free—that’s 27 cups—and no code required. Subscriptions are tailored exactly to your tastes and coffee needs; tell Trade how frequently you want coffee delivered, let them select some beans —or select yourself from over 450 options—and get fresh coffee delivered from an independent roaster to you. It’s a sweet way to try coffee from shops all across the country—from New York, to Milwaukee, to Santa Barbara, California. Trade Coffee partners with roasters who have fair relationships with farmers to create equity along the coffee supply chain . Sounds harmonious—like the notes in a perfectly brewed up. Subscribe and enjoy your 27 free cups of coffee!