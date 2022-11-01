LaCie Rugged SSD 500GB Solid State Drive | $140 | 23% Off | Amazon

We could all use some more storage—and this 500GB hard drive by LaCie might be helpful. This minuscule drive is described as “rugged,” with a coating that makes it slip resistant, IP67-rated water resistant, and the perfect travel buddy for a creative on-the-go. Totally encrypted (obviously), and totally compatible—it works with USB 3.0 , USB-C, and Thunderbolt 3 cables to connect to your system. Plus, it’s two-times as fast as other solid state drives, allowing you to edit in 4K wherever you travel. This little guy is impressive—and 23% off too.