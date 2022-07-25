Hilife Steamer for Clothes | $30 | 23% Off | Amazon

Clothes steamers are the unsung dorm room heroes. Internship interview in 15? Need to look presentable for class? This Hilife clothes steamer, currently 23% off, is the one thing you’re probably going to forget to bring to college, so I’m reminding you now so it will absolutely arrive in time. Its 240 milliliter capacity allows for 15 minutes of continuous steaming (let’s say that’s about 3 outfits), and ultra-long cord allows for mobility while the clothes steamer is plugged in. It’s pretty lightweight too, so if you’re a college graduate (congratulations), you can take it on vacation with you no problem. Goodbye, hotel room ironing boards, we won’t miss you!