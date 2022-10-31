Ninja DualBrew Pro System 12-Cup Coffee Maker | $180 | 22% Off | Amazon

You like grounds, your partner likes pods (who??? let me fight them), you drink four cups a day, they drink one. Hey: everyone can have their coffee style with the Ninja DualBrew, a pro Ninja system that allows you to make multiple coffee styles. The system’s t hermal f lavor e xtraction delivers perfect flavor for grounds or pods, with consistent heated temperature and even saturation of the grounds. You can brew multiple cups at once, or just a single eight ounce cup to start your day, but who’s doing that? Use the steam wand to make frothy cappuccinos at home, or just boil water for your tea, if you’re extremely anti-coffee. See? Everyone’s happy now!