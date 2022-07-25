Ogcau Full Length F loor Mirror | $160 | 20% Off | Amazon

Giant floor mirrors are having a moment! Maybe it’s the mirror selfie of it all, or simply the fact that mirrors make your space look bigger. Regardless, this full-length mirror is 20% off at Amazon, and can visually expand the dimensions of any room. The mirror is capable of standing on its own, or strong enough to be hung on the wall. The arch is on-trend, but the overall design is quite classic. Sturdy, yet movable! Versatile! She can do it all! Simply, a big mirror renovates your room without changing all the furniture. Grab for $160 and make your space feel new again.