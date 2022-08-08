Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker | $16 | 20% Off | Amazon

You’ve tried a manual espresso machine, you’ve tried an automatic single cup brew, but nothing satisfies the way a moka pot does. Primula’s Stovetop Espresso Maker is only $16 for the six- cup volume—definitely more than enough caffeine for your whole day. Thankfully, this little guy works on electric and gas stovetops—just fill the base with water, the filter with coffee, and heat. The simplest preparation sometimes yields the best coffee. If you’ve ever wanted to use the word “percolate” in earnest, now’s the chance—this petite wonder is $16, a great housewarming gift or cute addition to your own kitchen.