Yeedi vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop | $350 | Clip Coupon | Amazon

If inviting a robot vacuum into your home is something you’d like to do this Black Friday, take $150 off the Yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop on Amazon. When you clip the coupon, it’ll bring the price down to $350, which is pretty sweet! This robot vacuum can simultaneously vacuum and mop, with heavy suction on difficult carpets. Though the Yeedi Vac Station maps your home itself, running in neat little rows, you can edit the map on the app—in case there’s an area you want the Yeedi Vac Station to temporarily avoid. When it’s done making your home immaculate, Yeedi Vac Station will self-empty into a bin that holds 30 days of dust. Pretty nice, Yeedi!

