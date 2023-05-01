It's all consuming.
Tech

Take 15% Off Plus an Extra $20 With Our Exclusive Deal On the AnkerMake M5 3D Printer

This CES 2023 award-winning 3D printer is beginner-friendly, crazy-fast, and marked down from $799 to $659 with our exclusive code.

Mike Fazioli
Use the exclusive code below for an extra $20 off this AnkerMake M5 3D printer.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

AnkerMake’s CES 2023 award-winning M5 3D printer normally sells for $799, but combine Amazon’s 15% off deal with our exclusive Anker3D66 code and it can be yours for just $659 — a $140 discount to bring home one of the best 3D printers on the market.

AnkerMake M5 3D printer | $659 | Amazon | Promo code Anker3D66

Finding a beginner-friendly 3D printer with this much power is beyond rare. The AnkerMake M5 3D runs at an astounding 500 mm/s when you upgrade the firmware and AnkerMake app to PowerBoost 2.0. The 0.1 mm detailing will make your creations smooth and realistic, and the live monitoring and error detection features will prevent jams and those costly and frustrating piles of spaghetti-like filament. You can even control it remotely via the AnkerMake app, AnkerMake Slicer, or Alexa. This deal only runs through May 7, so don’t wait, and don’t forget the exclusive Anker3D66 code at checkout.

