It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take 12% Off This Surprisingly Versatile Hamilton Beach Coffee Machine

This machine does it all: K-cups, grounds, mugs, or a full carafe.

By
Erin O'Brien
Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Trio 2-Way Coffee Maker | $104 | 12% Off | Amazon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

This isn’t the sexiest coffee machine, but you can think of it as someone who’s so hardworking they can’t be bothered by superficial looks. This Hamilton Beach FlexBrew actually does have it all. Make a single mug of coffee, or brew a carafe for a crowd. Use the grounds you got at the indie coffee shop or pop a K-Cup in: I won’t judge you. Or maybe I will judge you, because grounds are an option. Like a careerwoman in a romcom, you can set a timer to wake up to fresh coffee with your breakfast every morning. Run out the door with that travel cup and baby, you’re on the way to “having it all” yourself.

