Take $100 Off This 10-Piece OXO Cookware Set Right Now on Amazon

Replace those old pots and pans with this awesome diamond-reinforced nonstick set for just $300 — 25% off the regular price.

Mike Fazioli
Diamond-reinforced nonstick surfaces and tempered glass lids for $100 off? Deal!
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

Your kitchen will thank you for this one: Get a 10-piece set of OXO nonstick cookware with diamond-reinforced coating and tempered glass lids for 25% off right now on Amazon. This 4.8-star-rated set is PFAS-free, dishwasher- and oven-safe (up to 600 degrees), and marked all the way down from $400 to $300 for the duration of this deal.

August 15, 2019

OXO Professional 10-Piece Cookware Set | $300 | Amazon

Cookware is an investment — you’ve probably had your pots and pans for years. A 25% off deal on a set this good, with stainless steel handles and hard-anodized aluminum construction, is an amazing opportunity to upgrade your cooking arsenal for years if not decades to come. Hurry before it’s gone!

