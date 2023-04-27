Take $100 Off This 10-Piece OXO Cookware Set Right Now on Amazon

Your kitchen will thank you for this one: Get a 10-piece set of OXO nonstick cookware with diamond-reinforced coating and tempered glass lids for 25% off right now on Amazon. This 4.8-star-rated set is PFAS-free, dishwasher- and oven-safe (up to 600 degrees) , and marked all the way down from $400 to $300 for the duration of this deal.

OXO Professional 10-Piece Cookware Set | $300 | Amazon



Cookware is an investment — you’ve probably had your pots and pans for years. A 25% off deal on a set this good, with stainless steel handles and hard-anodized aluminum construction, is an amazing opportunity to upgrade your cooking arsenal for years if not decades to come. Hurry before it’s gone!