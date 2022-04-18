Insten Carrying Case Purse for Nintendo Switch | $17 | Target

I’m a big fan of cute gamer accessories and this purse for your Switch is certainly one of them. Insten’s Carrying Case Purse for Nintendo Switch comes in several color combos to match your vibe or your switch. It’s got four slots so you have a few game options while on the go. It’s made from a premium felt material and PU leather that will protect your console from bumps, scratches, and drops. It snaps to close and is a great accessory you are sure to get lots of compliments on. If you’re looking for a stylish option to bring your Switch around town, you can’t go wrong with this .



