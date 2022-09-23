Holiday Styling String Light Pole | $117 | 10% Off | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Dainty outdoor lights are not just for restaurants with a back patio where you order a plate of crispy brussels sprouts anymore. No, you too can bring home the vibes with this string light set at Amazon. Get two poles and respective light strands for $117—10% off with the coupon. These poles stand 8' tall and can be placed 12-15' away from each other, creating a soft glow above your patio or backyard seating area. Assembly is easy—just a simple twist and lock after sticking the pole firmly in the ground. Plus, the heavy-duty design means you can leave ‘em up in the winter months, even if you’re not using them in the freezing cold. Grab these for 10% off (with coupon!) at Amazon.