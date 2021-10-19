Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age: Definitive Edition (XBO) | $20 | Amazon, Best Buy
Right now, you can order Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age: Definitive Edition for $20 less than the sticker price. In addition to the base game, the definite edition includes newly added character-specific stories and the ability to swap between Japanese and English voice-overs. I think it’s pretty cool, too, that you can swap between HD or 16-bit visuals, symphonic or synth music in this game. Get it from Amazon or Best Buy.
This story was originally published by Tercius on 02/28/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/19/2021.