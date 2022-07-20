Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (XBox Series X)| $15 | Amazon
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (PS4) | $16 | Amazon
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (PS5) | $20 | Amazon
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (Nintendo Switch) | $25 | Amazon
The world has gone bananas for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania! This game encompasses all the stages from the previous Monkey Ball games, plus new ones! Basically, this is a huge game, and one that’s good both to pick up and play, or to stare for hours perfecting technique. Across platforms, the “standard” edition is on sale, which changes nothing about the game itself, just the packaging. You can still be AiAi (the main one), Sonic (the Hedgehog), or Baby (the baby one). Did you know: you’re not moving the monkey, but you’re tilting the stage to create forward momentum? I’ve watched a dozen speedruns of Banana Mania. Trust me on it.