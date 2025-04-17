Sun's Out, Fun's Out(side), and Target's Offering 50% or More Off Outdoor Deals

If you’re ready to move your leisure time back outdoors now that winter’s over, Target’s ready to sell you all the great outdoor and garden gear you’ll need to make it happen. Right now Target’s offering thousands of outdoor living and garden deals, many of them going over 50% off, both in store and online. Everything from big-ticket items like garden structures and grills to patio cushions and seeds and bulbs for your garden are marked down.

Warmer nights mean sitting out on the patio, deck, or whatever outdoor seating area you’re going to set up, and Target has the deals that will let you create an awesome outdoor chill zone. Start with these heavy-duty wooden folding Adirondack chairs with a 350-pound capacity and available in several colors for as little as $50, or 59% off. Daytime seating might require shelter from the sun, and this Tangkula 10-foot Patio Umbrella is just $120 after Target’s $50 markdown. When the sun goes down and you want a little warmth and comfort from something that’s beautiful to look at, do not miss the incredible deal on the R.W.Flame 43-inch Propane Fire Pit Table — it’s marked down from its usual $460 price by 61%, all the way down to just $180.

There are literally thousands of amazing deals on outdoor and garden goods at Target right now, both in store and online, with many reaching 50% off or more. Get your outdoor living supplies now before the sale ends.