Elechomes 6.5L Humidifier | $106 | Amazon



While some of us live in moistened areas of the world replete with water in the air, not everyone lives like that. For some, the constant arid temperatures around them lead to a horrifying lack of air moisture that’s hard to put up with, and that’s where humidifiers come in. This Elechomes 6.5L Humidifier, specifically , happens to be 24% off today at $106, so if you’ve been waiting to get one on sale, today is that day. The Elechomes 6.5L Humidifier has a smart auto mode and a near-silent sleep mode to fit your needs, can put out either cool or warm mist for up to 72 hours on a single tank, and comes with a hose of safety features to help prevent things like leaks.