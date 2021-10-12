TAME THE WILD Beard Straightener & Essentials Kit | $40 | Amazon

Using a standard hair straightener on your beard is a good way to burn your face. TAME THE WILD realized this and designed a dedicated beard straightener. They basically made a brush that heat s up. It does so rapidly while its ceramic bristles ensure a smooth brush-through that won’t scald your cheeks. The straightener also come s with an essentials kit which includes argan oil heat protection spray, unscented beard balm with beeswax, orange walnut beard soap, and a double-sided pearwood comb all packed inside a water-resistant travel case. The full assortment of beard treating wonder is $10 off on Amazon.