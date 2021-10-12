TAME THE WILD Beard Straightener & Essentials Kit | $40 | Amazon
Using a standard hair straightener on your beard is a good way to burn your face. TAME THE WILD realized this and designed a dedicated beard straightener. They basically made a brush that heats up. It does so rapidly while its ceramic bristles ensure a smooth brush-through that won’t scald your cheeks. The straightener also comes with an essentials kit which includes argan oil heat protection spray, unscented beard balm with beeswax, orange walnut beard soap, and a double-sided pearwood comb all packed inside a water-resistant travel case. The full assortment of beard treating wonder is $10 off on Amazon.
Advertisement