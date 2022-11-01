Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag | $17 | 45% Off | Amazon
When the seasons change, where does your out-of-season clothing go? You can shove it in the back of your closet, sure, but that’s only going to attract the cloth gremlins. If your goal is to keep summer’s sweet sundresses and khaki shorts safe, preserving them for next year, this three-pack of large capacity storage bags are the deal you need today. Three layers of non-woven fabric and PVC are protected with stainless steel zippers to keep dust out: tough, yet breathable. Their massive size also works well for comforters, extra pillows—anything you might swap out after winter’s over—and with reinforced handles and a tough exterior, you know your fabrics are safe and gremlin-free.