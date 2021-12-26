Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads | $10 | Amazon



As someone who only wears makeup on occasion, I despise using so much disposable cotton every time I need to take my makeup off. Not only is it wasteful, but it also fills up your bathroom trash can super fast —not to mention that disposable cotton pads often get oversaturated with cleanser or toner and end up dribbling down your arm while you’re washing your face. Say goodbye to all of that with Greenzla’s reusable makeup remover pads. They’re made with 100% bamboo cotton and stitched carefully so they can go through the wash over and over again. These pads are usually $16 for 20 pads, so jump on this $10 deal while it lasts.