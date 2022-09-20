Bestcrof Rug Pads Grippers (4-pieces) | $15 | Amazon

Not only is a rug that slips out from under you dangerous, it’s also incredibly annoying. And sometimes the corner will stick up a little bit because it’s still maintaining its shape when it was rolled up in its packaging. Ugh, I hate that. Curb that issue easily with these four little grippers you can stick to the underside of your rugs. They’re removable, reusable, and washable so no need to worry ever again once you unpeel them and stick them on. They work on practically any smooth floor type from wood to laminate to ceramic and more. Right now they are 70% off at Amazon. You can save yourself from headaches caused by frustration and from headaches caused by slipping and falling for just $15.