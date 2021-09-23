Neabot Q11 Robotic Vacuum | $600 | Amazon



If you have a pet that sheds then your home has probably succumb to a layer of fur scattered across every surface. It’s just part of singing up for a cute little friend. Though you don’t have to live like that. The Neabot Q11 Robotic Vacuum is perfect for picking up pet hair. Schedule it to run every day while you’ re out at work so you can come home to a clean, hairless home. It is Alexa-enabled and y ou can even create maps of the rooms of your house to limit the vacuum to only specific areas of the home. Amazon has the robotic vac for only $600—which is $100 off its original price.

