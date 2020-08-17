Image : Tibbers

Let’s face it: Sometimes toilet paper just isn’t enough for that squeaky-clean feeling. After you’ve taken care of business, the goal is that fresh, just out of the shower feeling. Those rolls of Charmin aren’t working quite hard enough, no matter what the packaging says. That’s where bidets come in. They may not be the most glamorous of home equipment, but they’ll ensure you leave the throne room every time feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Advertisement

Here are some of the best bidets you can purchase, from easy-to-install options to whole seat replacements that’ll have you wondering why you didn’t ditch the roll much, much earlier.

Simple and Sleek

Graphic : Brittany Vincent

Advertisement

Aside from having what could be the best name possible for a bidet, the Tushy Classic takes just 10 minutes to install and requires no additional plumbing work or electricity. It’s simple to attach and use and isn’t an eyesore since it’s tucked under your seat . Once installed, you can control the stream with a nozzle adjuster and pressure control knob to make sure it cleans to your satisfaction. It’s a very spartan bidet with few bells and whistles, but it gets the job done. It fits most standard toilets, but if for some reason you run into any issues , it comes with a 12-month warranty for peace of mind.

Frills-Free Seat Replacement

Graphic : Brittany Vincent

This Kohler K-5724-0 not only offers a great cleaning function, i t replaces your entire toilet seat. A washlet with a self-cleaning wand attached yields hygienic rinses after each bathroom visit. It also features a quiet close lid that closes without slamming. Installation does require a connection to your toilet supply line, but the seat comes with all the tools and hoses you’ll need to get that taken care of— you’ll need to supply the Phillips screwdriver and adjustable wrench. Once it’s on, you can adjust the water spray position with the seat’s side handle.

Advertisement

Odor-Free Cleansing

Graphic : Brittany Vincent

Advertisement

Odor is one of the biggest concerns with using the restroom, and this Toto w ashlet b idet s eat takes that into consideration. In addition to typical bidet spray features, it includes a spec ial air deodorizer that helps to neutralize odor through the use of air filters. In addition to adjustable water steam, a special premise function helps clean the toilet bowl before each use to try and keep things as spic- and-span as possible. Then, when you’re finished with your cleanse, the seat will help to keep you dry with warm, comfortable air that you can adjust. The seat does require a more involved installation as well as electricity to run, but it comes with most of the tools you need to get it attached. It also features a more robust set of controls than many other bidet seats.

Rudimentary Yet Reliable

Advertisement

Graphic : Brittany Vincent

This is another easy- to-i nstall bidet attachment that requires no electricity or complicated installation, as it instead is sandwiched between your toilet seat. It’s self-cleaning so you don’t have to do any scrubbing, and it has a very small adjustable knob control that protrudes from the side of your toilet so it can remain unobtrusive. You can control the flow and pressure of water with the included knob, and when you’re finished doing your business, the nozzle will retract to remain clean and unsoiled. This is an easy way to cut down on spending when it comes to toilet paper or wipes, and it can be removed without having to replace your seat, like you would need to do with a washlet.

Advertisement

Cleanliness in the Front and Back

Graphic : Brittany Vincent

Advertisement

Transform any toilet into a full-service washlet with the Brondell S wash b idet t oilet s eat. It requires no electricity or batteries to function, and it’s simple to self-install, just like a regular toilet seat. The seat offers warm or ambient water washes with a dual nozzle system for both rear and front options. What’s more, the seat isn’t sloped like many washlet systems, which means you can sit on the lid should you need to while closed. This is one of the few bidet seats that offers a comfortable clean for both front and back, so it’s definitely well worth it to make each and every bathroom visit that much more hygienic.