We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Kitchen

Stock Your Kitchen With 20% Off a Le Creuset Bundle

The aesthetic kitchenware brand has a reputation for beauty and performance.

By
Erin O'Brien
Bundle three Le Creuset items and save 20% at Wayfair.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Le Creuset is the envy of every home cook. Made in France since 1925, the brand’s brightly colored cookware is iconic for its performance and longevity. During Wayfair’s long Presidents Day sale, you can bundle three Le Creuset items and take 20% off. Just as you add color to your plate with fruits and veggies, Le Creuset adds color to your kitchen.

Bundle three, save 20% | Wayfair

And let’s be honest, they’re adorable! I’ve eyed this bright orange kettle for so long, since it has a certain kitchen je ne sais quoi to it. You can’t go wrong with a cast iron, sauce pan, or their signature dutch oven. If you’re pretty well-stocked, the sale includes bowls and plates in vibrant colors.

