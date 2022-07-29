Black+Decker Mini Fridge | $129 | 10% Off | Amazon

Some dorms don’t have kitchen spaces, and some folks just want to keep their sheet masks cold . At just 1.7 cubic feet, this Black+Decker mini fridge is a practical, sleek fridge with a surprising amount of space inside. This is the most compact of the Black+Decker mini fridges and the most adaptable for small spaces— it has a reversible door position and adjustable legs to squeeze into tight spaces, like beneath a desk . Seal the deal for $129 Amazon— s tore your seltzers, your skincare, and squander your leftovers away from the shared frid ge (we won’t tell).