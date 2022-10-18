Lowest Prices of the Season | 40-60% Off | Macy’s
You’ve shopped your way through the many autumnal sales, but still have some cash left to spend. Good for you! Macy’s is coming in hot with 40-60% off a bunch of eye-catching items. Obviously clothing is a huge part of this sale, but surprisingly, the home and kitchen selection is pretty good too. Here are some of the nicest kitchen items at a wicked discount.
Black and Decker Helix Performance Hand Mixer | $33 | $51% Off
We all hate those hard-to-clean whisk attachments right? Batter just sticks in ‘em! This delightful next-gen hand mixer by Black and Decker has overlapping nylon beaters for high-performance mixing—and easy clean.
Cuisinart 10-Pc. Farmhouse Printed Cutlery Set | $14 | 65% Off
Yes, you can buy some ordinary-looking knives at this sale, but it’s your kitchen, and you can be as twee as you want. This set has “the works,” from an 8" chef’s knife to a 3.5" paring knife, each with matching, color-coded blade guards.
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer | $350 | 37% Off
This is the best season to buy a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, the hefty kitchen essential for any home baker. The five-quart mixer is best for large quantities—like maybe a couple dozen cookies. Grab this right before the holiday baking rush!
Nespresso Lattissima One Espresso Machine by DeLonghi | $319 | 21% Off
A very luxurious Nespresso in a very exclusive white colorway by DeLonghi. The included milk frother is a nice touch for cappuccinos and lattes galore. The included Nespresso pod “welcome” set includes coffee and espresso capsules to whet your palate.
Bella Nonstick Electric Griddle | $22 | 51% Off
A very cute electric griddle that lets you fry all the eggs you’ll ever wish for, without stickage. The 10.5" x 20" cooking surface can hold up to 10 eggs or pancakes at a time. Order up!
Bella 8-Qt. Dual-Basket Touchscreen Air Fryer | $100 | 58% Off
If you’re one of the last hold-outs without an air fryer, this Bella air fryer is a great choice—much improved from the old dial-style ones. The dual baskets sync so both components of your meal—side and main—are done at the same time. Pretty smart!