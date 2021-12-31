Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter | $16 | Amazon

I don’t know how I always forget, but every time I buy a wireless charger—MagSafe or otherwise—I go through the five stages of grief when I discover there is no power adapter in the package. “ How was this so expensive,” I howl , “ when I can’t even use it properly without buying an extra thing?!” Well, there’s not much you can do in this situation, but for right now at least, I have some salve for your wounds: Apple’s proprietary 20W USB-C charger is $3 off at Amazon. Might as well buy like four of them if you have the cash, because you’ll be surprised by this again and again, if you’re as forgetful as me. And hey, I know you know this, but I’m going to say it just the same: make sure the thing you want to plug into it is USB-C. Not Lightning, not USB-A, not MicroUSB. USB-C. And make sure you know the difference.