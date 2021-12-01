Beats Studio 3 Headphones | $170 | Best Buy

They may be a little long in the tooth, but the Beats Studio 3 headphones still pack a lot in, in the form of active noise-canceling and Apple’s W1 chip, which allows particularly excellent integration with Apple products. Additionally, these headphones last up to 40 hours when connected via Bluetooth, assuming noise canceling is turned off. Gizmodo liked their battery life and the W1 chip, but thought they were really more $200 headphones than the normal $350. and obviously they’re not Apple’s annoyingly good AirPods Max, but for $170, if you want some over-the-ears headphones that work really well with your Apple gear, these are markedly more affordable.