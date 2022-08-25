Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle, 20 oz | $22 | 29% Off | Amazon

When you leave your home and you miss the taste and feel of Brita filtered water, bring this stainless steel bad boy with you and you’ll never be far from great-tasting water. Now only $22, this Brita is leakproof and cup-holder friendly, and filters out any weird crap that might get in your water—from stuff you can see, from stuff you can’t. Just replace the filter every two months to keep it fresh. The stainless steel body keeps water cold for about 24 hours, so you won’t be drinking weird warm water throughout the day. Grab this Brita for 29% off and stay hydrated, kid.