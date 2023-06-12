If you’re like me and drink an obscene amount of water, you probably like water cold and good-tasting. I mean, everyone does, but you’re a connoisseur , right? We’re kind of obsessed with this Brita filtered water bottle that’s currently $20 at Amazon. The straw feature works the same way one of those big ‘ol Brita pitchers works , filtering out impurities and weird tastes and leaving you with fresh, clean water.

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw - 26 oz | $20 | 13% Off | Amazon

Plus, this thing insulates absurdly well, so that good-clean water is also ice cold! Perfect for summer sipping. And hey—it’s dishwasher safe. That’s always a bonus. Buy this perfect water bottle at Amazon while it’s only $20 and enjoy a summer of ice cold, beautiful-tasting water.