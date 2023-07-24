It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Stay Cool on Your Camping Trip With This LED Lantern Fan for $50

Save $30 on an outdoor tent fan and light with a hanging hook.

Joe Tilleli
20000mAh capacity battery with four fan speeds.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Bring some of the luxuries of the indoors to your next outdoor camping trip. Sleeping in a tent at night can get pretty warm. This tent fan has a rechargeable battery and can either be propped up with its stand or hang from the ceiling of the tent from a hook. It’s got built-in LEDs to double as a light source which is perfect for reading at night or just finding your way around. The battery can also charge your phone.

The outdoor tent fan typically goes for $80, but right now you can save $30 after the 30% discount and clipping the coupon for 10% more off.

