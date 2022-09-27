Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7, RTX 3050 Ti, 16 GB RAM, 1TB SSD) | $1,020 | Amazon

Having trouble figuring out where to start with a good gaming laptop? Well, consider the Acer Nitro 5. The screen is 1080p which should be fine at that size and it runs at 144Hz getting you a high frame rate in a portable package. Packed with an Intel Core i7 and an RTX 3050 Ti, you shouldn’t have a problem playing most games so long as the graphics aren’t pumped up to the maximum. It’s got a memory of 16 GB and its 1TB SSD will give you ample storage . The rig’s down to $1, 020 —a very reasonable price for an entry-level PC gamer.