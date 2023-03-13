It's all consuming.
Spring Sale: Save Up to 20% On Bedding at Target

Spring has sprung! Goodbye big comforters, hello cooling sheets!

Erin O'Brien
Take up to 20% off bedding and more at Target.
Spring is finally around the corner—time to retire heavy comforters and heated blankets for the season. Target’s bedding is famously excellent—crisp, cool sheets, high-quality stuff like this down-alternative comforter. And right now, you can take up to 20% off bedding at Target—including this pair of memory foam pillows.

Up to 20% Off Bedding | Target

Every bedroom could use a little refresh—even if it’s just a tasteful throw blanket or ergonomic wedge pillow. This can’t miss deal runs until March 19. Wash your sheets, let the spring air in, and let the bedroom refresh commence!

